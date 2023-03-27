WATCH: Vagrant car guards recorded helping suspect steal from the back of a bakkie in Durban

Durban – A video of a suspect, with three alleged vagrant car guards keeping an eye out for him while he stole items from the back of a bakkie in North Beach, has since gone viral on social media. It is believed the incident took place over the weekend along the road outside the Mangrove Beach Centre.

In the minute and 32-second long video, the suspect is seen helping himself to items from the back of the bakkie. Within seconds, the suspect is done, closes the van and leaves with a big cooler box-looking item. The suspect then places the item on the floor behind what appears to be an electrical box.

Two car guards who appeared to be the suspect’s lookout then join the suspect in looking through what was taken out of the van. It is believed that one of two people took the video and they can be heard narrating what is happening in the video. One of the men is heard saying that the car guard wearing the hat is checking if the owner of the vehicle is approaching or not.

He said that when the car guards were regularly chased in the area it was because of the act of stealing. “This is what they usually do. Then in the end they are chased and it becomes painful when they are chased and hit,” one of the men said. They said hopefully the car guards do not find anything of value, perhaps just some tools.

The most vocal of the men said that the biggest vagrant of them all was the man in the red T-shirt. “The one that’s left behind (a fourth accomplice) is watching,” the man said. Commenting on the video posted in a Facebook group, Andrew C Akkers said: “Spar North Beach, Mangrove Centre, the ongoing problem there. City needs to really look at how they can move this criminal element away from the CBD and beaches, they’re killing our tourism market (let alone the safety of residents who have invested their life savings into retirement apartments along the promenade).”