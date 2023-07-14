VW Golf 5, BMW and Ford Ranger seized from suspected car thieves in the East Rand

Three men, aged 26, 36, and 37, are expected to appear in the Tsakane Magistrate's Court after being found in possession of stolen vehicles, including a Ford Ranger, a BMW, and a Golf 5 GTI. The arrests took place in Tsakane on the East Rand during a multidisciplinary tracing operation conducted by the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section, along with units such as Ekurhuleni SAPS District Trio Task team, SAPS Benoni Vehicle Crime Investigation, Tracker Connect, Badboyz Security, and ICB-Insurance Crime Bureau.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale stated that information was received regarding a group of suspects in possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles in Tsakane. The information was acted upon, and a surveillance operation was conducted at the identified premises. During the observation, a Ford Ranger left the premises, and the team tactically apprehended a suspect and checked the vehicle. It was revealed that the Ford Ranger was being sought in Sophiatown.

Further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The team then entered the premises and seized four vehicles, namely a Hyundai H1, BMW, VW Golf 5, and Nissan Truck. Additionally, the police found an assortment of unlicensed ammunition, various sought-after registration plates, vehicle registration documents, and multiple cell phones, which were also seized. Mogale said that two suspects were arrested on the premises, and they are facing multiple charges, including possession of suspected stolen/hijacked motor vehicles, possession of registration papers belonging to stolen motor vehicles, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and illegal ammunition.