Gruesome killing of two elderly women in North West condemned by community safety MEC

Johannesburg - Sello Lehari, the MEC for the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management in the North West, has condemned the cruel murder of two elderly women in Taung on June 15. The women were murdered while they gathered firewood in a neighbouring bush. The victims were 59 and 80 years old. According to reports, two elderly women Mmapulana Pauline Mmusi, 80, and Merriam Kelebogile Mokgalagadi, 59, gathered a pile of firewood in the forested area between the communities of Manokwane, Matolong, and Maphoitsile and brought the first load home.

They were murdered as they returned to gather the second heap. According to Colonel Adéle Myburgh, their families, friends, and neighbours started looking for them when they did not return home before dark, leading to the gruesome discovery. “What is further saddening is that it appears they were even raped before being brutally murdered as per information from law enforcement, ” Lehari said.

On June 23, a department delegation dispatched by MEC Lehari visited the two grieving families. The team was led by the Acting Chief Director of the Civilian Secretariat for Police, Dikeledi Letsapa. It also included Acting Director for Dr RSM District Coordination, Ida Masilabele. The Taung Local Municipality Speaker, Councillor Keamogetse Moipolai, MMC for Community Safety, Councillor Mosetsanagape Mosenkiemang and SAPS District Commissioner, Brigadier Tlotleng were also with them during the visit.