Durban – The gun allegedly used to kill Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has been found. A source close to the investigation and not authorised to speak to the media told IOL that the gun was recovered in uMlazi, south of Durban, at the weekend.

Ballistics have confirmed that the 9mm pistol was positively linked to the shooting incident that claimed the lives of the two men. It is understood that a man in his 20s has been arrested. However, according to another source, the gun was for hire.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead on February 10 in Florida Road in Durban. Forbes had been exiting Wish Restaurant when a gunman brazenly approached him and fired a shot, killing him instantly. Motsoane, a celebrity chef and entrepreneur, was also killed.

When approached for comment, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda appealed to the media to give SAPS investigators time to work without undue pressure. In March, four men were arrested, allegedly in connection with the murder, but were released. One of the men was charged with hijacking.

The attorney acting on behalf of the men told IOL the police had no reasonable cause to arrest her clients. Advocate Annelene van den Heever said: “They allowed the narrative of my clients being linked to the AKA investigation and didn't comment at the time.” Van den Heever said that, in her opinion, the arrests were irregular and unlawful.