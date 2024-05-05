A 44-year-old police sergeant, stationed at Levubu SAPS detectives unit in Limpopo, has died after sustaining severe gunshot wounds during a shootout incident in the Vhembe district with three business robbers. Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the sergeant “untimely” succumbed to his injuries on Friday while he had been admitted in hospital.

The police sergeant, together with his colleague in the South African Police Service, were called to attend to a business robbery that took place at Tshinda village. “Upon arrival, the duo was informed that three unknown male suspects robbed an undisclosed amount of cash from a tuckshop owner and fled the scene driving the victim's motor vehicle and headed towards the direction of Tshakhuma,” said Mashaba. Have you seen him? Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for Caiphus Nengwani Ndou. Picture: Supplied/SAPS “Police proceeded to the area and the suspects started firing multiple shots upon seeing the police approaching. Police retaliated and resulted in one male suspect mortally wounded during the shooting ordeal.”

The second alleged robber, identified by police as Caiphus Nengwani Ndou, managed to flee the scene, evading an arrest. A third alleged robber, aged 32, was immediately apprehended at the scene. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS Police said a firearm was found on the deceased alleged robber.