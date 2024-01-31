Have you seen this man? Hawks hunt manager for theft of R900,000 from Mugg & Bean in Kruger Park

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, has launched an extensive manhunt for Zimbabwean man, Amos Tineyi Kampinya, 44, who is wanted in connection with a fraud and theft case in Mpumalanga. The crime was committed in July 2022, at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga, according to Hawks provincial spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

“Hawks in Mpumalanga requires assistance from the community to locate the whereabouts of the suspect appearing in the attached photographs, known as Amos Tineyi Kampinya, a Zimbabwean citizen,” said Sekgotodi. It is alleged that during July 2022, Kampyinya was working at Mugg & Bean restaurant in the Kruger National Park as a manager. A manhunt has been launched for Zimbabwean man, Amos Tineyi Kampinya, 44, who is wanted by the Hawks in connection with a fraud and theft case. Picture: Hawks “It is further alleged that Kampyinya stole company funds to the amount of R897,229 and disappeared. He was sought at his previous known address, at Karino Flats near Mbombela and he was not found,” said Sekgotodi.

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the suspect vanished from the Kruger National Park, as did almost R900,000. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has urged Kampinya to surrender himself to the police. Gerber appealed to community members to report information regarding Kampinya’s whereabouts to the police by contacting the investigating officer, Captain Mandla Mphephethe on 071 481 3295. The Hawks said all information provided to the police will be dealt with confidentially.

A manhunt has been launched for Zimbabwean man, Amos Tineyi Kampinya, 44, who is wanted by the Hawks in connection with a fraud and theft case. Picture: Hawks