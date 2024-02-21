The Hawks in Mpumalanga are on the hunt for an attorney who allegedly stole R1.8 million from a Road Accident Fund (RAF) client. The woman, Mantladi Jo-Anne Mmela, failed failed to appear in court after she was first arrested in September 2022.

She appeared before the Middelburg Magistrates’ Court on September 21 where she was released on R25,000 bail. The case was postponed to December 5, 2022, and she has failed to appear in court ever since. Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala said the 42-year-old was appointed by a complainant after his child was severely injured during an accident.

“The accused submitted the claim to RAF, the claim was processed and payments were made into her Trust account. The accused redirected the money to someone else’s account and claimed to have made the payments into the victims guardian account,” said Tshabalala. Tshabalala appealed to community members to report information regarding Mmela’s whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Zandile Mashaba on 082 ‪303 9880‬. In a similar matter, Hawks have launched a manhunt for Zimbabwean man, Amos Tineyi Kampinya, 44, who is wanted in connection with a fraud and theft of almost R900,000.

The crime was committed in July 2022, at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga, according to Hawks provincial spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. A manhunt has been launched for Zimbabwean man, Amos Tineyi Kampinya, 44, who is wanted by the Hawks in connection with a fraud and theft case. Picture: Hawks “Hawks in Mpumalanga requires assistance from the community to locate the whereabouts of the suspect appearing in the attached photographs, known as Amos Tineyi Kampinya, a Zimbabwean citizen,” said Sekgotodi. It is alleged that during July 2022, Kampyinya was working at Mugg & Bean restaurant in the Kruger National Park as a manager.