Pretoria- A member of the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (Toms) and three suspects have been killed in a shoot-out which took place in Mamelodi during a sting operation on Thursday. Officers had received a tip-off about suspects who were armed with high-calibre rifles at the house.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said a shoot-out ensued when the officers stormed the house on Thursday. “As they approached the address, the suspects took shots at the members and a shoot-out ensued. Three suspects were fatally shot and one TOMS member was fatally wounded,’’ Mbambo said. She said several firearms were seized during the operation.

Meanwhile, Hawks head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, expressed his heartfelt sadness in the loss of one of their members. “The proliferation of illegal firearms in our communities is resulting not only the murders of innocent lives but also robs us of the lives of police officers who have sworn to defend this country and it inhabitants,’’ he said. In another similar incident in April, a police officer attached to the SAPS crime intelligence unit was murdered while he and a colleague were responding to a reported crime scene where diesel was being stolen at a mine in Mpumalanga.