Hawks seize R20,000, bakkie from cops who tried to sell a double murder docket

Two Eastern Cape policemen who tried to sell a double murder docket for R20,000 have been suspended by the SA Police Services. Warrant Officer Richard Ntokozo Zungu, 56, stationed at New Brighton and Sergeant Luyanda Innocent Maneli, 41, stationed at Swartkops are accused of trying to sell the double murder docket in December 2022.

This week The Gqeberha High Court granted a forfeiture order to the Gqeberha Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) of the Hawks for the R20,000 cash and a vehicle used as instrumentality worth R138,000. Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the Hawks received information about a policeman trying to sell a docket on December 27, 2022. “Due to the quick action of the investigation team, Zungu was caught and arrested in possession of R20,000 cash in his vehicle and his private vehicle which was used during the alleged commission of the offence, being a white Toyota Corolla worth R138,000, that was also seized during the operation.”

Mgolodela said Maneli was later arrested after their preliminary investigation which alleged that the duo connived to commit crime. She said the cash and money accrued through the sale of the vehicle will be deposited into Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA) for state use. Zungu and Maneli have since been suspended from SA Police Service and their salaries stopped.