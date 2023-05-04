Hawks uncover R7.8m worth of illicit cigarettes in gas tanker

Cape Town - A 49-year-old man is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was found in possession of illicit cigarettes worth R7.8 million. The cigarettes were being transported in a gas tanker truck.

According to the North West spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, the suspect was arrested on Wednesday. “A 49-year-old suspect was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on May 3, 2023, in Potchefstroom for smuggling illicit cigarettes worth over R7.8m. The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation arrested a suspect and recovered R7.8 million worth of illicit cigarettes. Picture: Hawks “The team was following up on information regarding a large consignment of illicit cigarettes that was reportedly being transported in a gas tanker truck from Buffelshoek to Potchefstroom,” Rikhotso said.

The truck was spotted by officers and immediately searched. “A total of 482 master cases containing 50 cartons of illicit Chelsea cigarettes were discovered. Additionally, in a separate compartment, 109 master cases containing 25 cartons were also found. “All the cigarettes and the gas tanker truck were seized for further investigation,” Rikhotso said.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation arrested a suspect and recovered R7.8 million worth of illicit cigarettes. Picture: Hawks The 49-year-old man faces charges of possession of illicit cigarettes and contravention of the Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964. On Monday, law enforcement teams impounded a truck carrying 1 000 master cases of illicit cigarettes with a tax value of R20m in Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng. The law enforcement team comprising SAPS officials, SAPS and the Tshwane metro police acted on a tip-off and intercepted a truck carrying illicit cigarettes at Bronkhorstspruit