‘He put a stick into her private parts’: Seven-year-old learner hospitalised after sexual assault at school

A seven-year-old girl in Limpopo was sexually assaulted, allegedly by a Grade 7 pupil at school. The “distressing” incident happened on Monday, at the primary school in Phalaborwa, Mopani District, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to information, the victim's mother, who was at work, was called by her daughter about feeling discomfort in her private area,” Ledwaba said. “Subsequently, upon returning home, the child revealed that a Grade 7 learner from her school put a stick inside her private parts and she is feeling pain.” The seven-year-old girl was swiftly transported to the nearest hospital for medical attention, where she has been admitted for further care and evaluation.

“The incident was reported to the Phalaborwa police and a case was registered and transferred to the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit in Phalaborwa for further investigation,” said Ledwaba. Given that the alleged perpetrator is a minor, police said a thorough assessment would be conducted by a probation officer or social worker as part of the investigative process. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the incident, emphasising that schools should be secure environments.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Additionally, Hadebe urged parents to prioritise open communication and foster trusting relationships with their children. “By doing so, children will feel safe and encouraged to confide in their parents about any instances of this kind, ensuring their well-being and safety,” she said. Earlier this week, IOL reported that a three-year-old Limpopo girl was raped at Ngwenani ya ha Themeli, near Sibasa in Thohoyandou, allegedly by two nine-year-old boys.

Ledwaba said the toddler was molested on Saturday. “As per the account provided by the victim's mother, the young girl was playing with other children before returning home experiencing discomfort in her private areas,” said Ledwaba. “She confided in her mother about the pain and disclosed that she had been raped by two boys during play.”