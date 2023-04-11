Heated argument ends in wife allegedly stabbing husband to death

Cape Town - Easter Monday got off to a bloody start in Limpopo when a 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband. According to police, the incident took place on a farm just outside of Mookgophong on Monday at 5am.

The 25-year-old man was declared dead at the nearby medical facility, and his 20-year-old wife was arrested by police in the Naboomspruit precinct in the Waterberg District. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, at the time of the incident, the couple was having a heated argument. The wife is alleged to have accused her husband of stepping out of their marriage.

“It is alleged that in the morning in question, the couple had a heated argument. According to the information, the suspect (wife) accused her husband (deceased) of having an affair. “She allegedly stabbed her husband with a sharp object on the upper body. “The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival. The suspect was arrested,” Ledwaba said.