Suspect linked to N4 spike robberies arrested in North West

Rustenburg – A man linked to spike robberies on the N4 highway has been arrested after a motorist was robbed near the Brits plaza toll gate. The 23-year-old was expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

"The suspect’s court appearance came after he was apprehended on Wednesday night, April 5, after he and his accomplices allegedly robbed a motorist of his personal belongings on the N4 road near the Brits Toll Plaza. "The motorist apparently stopped his vehicle to take out his medication which was in the boot. When he was opening the boot he was approached by two armed men who demanded money," said North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani. The pair robbed the motorist of an undisclosed amount of cash, two cellphones and clothes, she said.

"The men then fired a gunshot towards the victim and fled the scene. The suspects, who are undocumented Mozambique nationals, fled to the nearby bushes and the victim drove his vehicle to the toll gate where he found the Brits Rural Safety Unit." She said the unit together with the police responded quickly and went into the bushes and searched for the suspects. The suspects ran away when they saw the police, but one of them was subsequently arrested.