Eight alleged robbers shot dead, four injured during furious exchange of gunfire with Gauteng cops

Pretoria - At least eight suspected armed robbers have been shot and killed in a furious exchange with members of the SAPS. National spokesperson for the SAPS, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told IOL that four suspects have been wounded in the shootout with police.

“Eight suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been shot dead during a shootout with Gauteng police, in Sebokeng. Four others have been wounded,” said Mathe. “Major General (Tommy) Mthombeni, the acting provincial commissioner of Gauteng, is at the scene. “These suspects are believed to be behind a spate of cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng and surrounding areas,” said Mathe.

Last year, another group of three alleged robbers was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with police and private security in Sandton. At the time, Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said a fourth suspect surrendered and was arrested. “Members from crime intelligence have been following information about suspects that are committing hijackings and armed robberies in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, at times using vehicles fitted with blue lights,” he said.

“Information was given to a team consisting of the Gauteng highway patrol unit, Gauteng Traffic Police saturation unit, Tracker Connect, Badboyz Security and Vision Tactical. “While on the lookout, the law enforcement team spotted a Ford Figo hatchback with four occupants travelling in Bramley. “Members attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects responded by shooting at the members while speeding off. A shootout and a high-speed chase ensued. While at Marlboro Drive, the suspects’ car lost control and crashed into the wall,” said Masondo.