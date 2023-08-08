He’s a flight risk! Why isn’t he in handcuffs? ActionSA slams police over Thabo Bester court appearance

ActionSA believes that Thabo Bester's clothing worn to court and police's failure to have Bester handcuffed as he entered the court on Tuesday, is an indictment on the country's justice system. ActionSA said Bester, who was convicted of rape and murder, also entered the court in expensive clothing and without any handcuffs - despite being found to be a high flight-risk and already serving time at correctional facilities.

Party leader, Herman Mashaba, said instead of Bester and his co-accused, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, being treated as the serious criminals and co-accused that they are - standing accused of grave criminal acts - including fleeing the country and escaping prison, police treated them with kid gloves, allowing them to converse and laugh together. "Bester, who is guilty of two counts of rape and murder, also entered the court in expensive clothing and without any handcuffs - despite being found to be a high flight-risk and already serving time at correctional facilities," Mashaba said. He said the couple’s appearance again highlights how criminals in the country have more rights than law-abiding citizens and victims of crime.

He said their appearance before the court sets a poor example for those following the proceedings, sending the message to thousands that crime in South Africa pays. Bester and Magudumana appeared alongside 10 co-accused in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. They are implicated in helping Bester escape custody. They are due back in court in October.