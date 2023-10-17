High-speed chase in Ekurhuleni leads to arrest of VW Amarok driver accused of pointing a firearm

Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 54-year-old man, after a high-speed chase in the Crystal Park area, on charges of pointing a firearm at two people. Members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) were approached by two men who reported that a man driving a Volkswagen Amarok bakkie had allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at them.

“While busy interviewing the complainants, the vehicle in question was spotted approaching on Kingsway Road towards Springs. When the vehicle was followed by the officers, and the suspect (driver) realised that he was being followed, he then tried to speed off,” said EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa. “The officers chased after him and managed to stop him at Kingsway Road next to Modderbee Prison,” Thepa said. “When the officers requested him to step out of his motor vehicle, so that the complaints can identify him, he did so while shouting aggressively and being rude. When requested to show his firearm, the suspect said it was not a real firearm, however, he was informed that he was being arrested for pointing of firearm.”

A 54-year-old man who was driving a Volkswagen Amarok was arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm, at the Crystal Park area in Ekurhuleni. Photo: EMPD The 54-year-old man was arrested and detained at Crystal Park police station, and his firearm was booked at the police station. He will appear before the relevant magistrate’s court. A 54-year-old man who was driving a Volkswagen Amarok was arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm, at the Crystal Park area in Ekurhuleni. Photo: EMPD Earlier this month, a 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman appear before the Delmas District Court facing charges of assault, and pointing a firearm. The duo, believed by police to be siblings, allegedly pointed a firearm at two people, before assaulting them.

IOL reported at the time that the siblings - a brother and sister allegedly attacked the police officers who attended to the scene, after receiving a complaint of assault. “Three police officials were busy with their normal patrol duties when they received a complaint that two suspects in a Hyundai sedan had pointed some people with a firearm,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said at the time. Police took the complainants, who identified the vehicle of the alleged assailants, next to a liquor outlet.