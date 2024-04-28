Illegal electricity connections: Eskom’s multi-billion problem that kills dozens every year

Illegal electricity connections have become a problem across South Africa and have also become a cause of concern in light of the latest deaths attributed to it. Last week, three people, a young man and two women died in separate incidents after coming into contact with illegal electricity connections in the Eastern Cape.

What is an illegal connection? An illegal electricity connection occurs when an individual connects their home's electrical circuit to the national grid without a meter, done without the consent or knowledge of Eskom. Such connections can overload the system, leading to power outages across regions. During August, Eskom observes Electricity Safety Month annually, emphasising public safety as a top priority. Miranda Moahlodi, Senior Manager for Occupational Health and Safety at Eskom, has stated, "No one should underestimate the power of electricity. It is a powerful and essential resource, but it can be dangerous if not respected or handled correctly."

“The rise in illegal connections burdens Eskom's electrical system and poses life-threatening risks to innocent individuals, families, communities, as well as livestock and wildlife encountering these connections. Typically executed haphazardly, these connections can cause fires, electrocutions, power outages, and even death in the worst-case scenarios. “This risk coincides with an increase in criminal activities, including damage to and vandalism of infrastructure, and theft of electricity cables,” Moahlodi added. “Vandalism of infrastructure is a serious issue that leads to power outages and endangers lives.”

By 17 August 2023, Eskom reported 15 fatalities during the year due to contact with electricity, with an additional 147 people sustaining electricity-related injuries. The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo have reported the highest numbers of cases. The utility estimates a loss of almost R22 billion annually due to non-technical issues, with about a third of this occurring in Gauteng.

Illegal connections in Gauteng alone cost Eskom about R7 billion a year. Sanctions can be imposed on those found making illegal connections, whether for private residences or businesses. In line with regulations and Eskom's procedures, community members found to have tampered with their meters are issued tamper fines of R6,052.60 per tampered meter, and all illegal connections are removed. Offenders could also face imprisonment as it is considered damage to infrastructure.

Several municipalities, including the City of Cape Town and City of Johannesburg, are actively disconnecting illegal connections. However, this has not always been straightforward, as officials have sometimes faced violence when entering certain areas. Dangers of illegal connections – Prolonged power outages – Fire outbreak

– Electrocution – Damage to electrical items – Electricity debt and possible imprisonment