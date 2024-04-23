Police in the Eastern Cape have reported three deaths at the weekend due to illegal electrical connections. The deaths were reported as separate incidents.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge, has urged the public to refrain from illegally connecting electricity as it can have fatal consequences. “It is alleged that on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at about 2am, the occupant of the main house in Couta Street, Kuyga in Greenbushes, heard the dogs barking and went outside to investigate when she found the tenant of the flatlet lying lifeless on the roof with wires in his hands. It is suspected that the 26-year-old man was attempting to connect electricity to his flatlet when he was electrocuted. “An inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Kabega Park,” Beetge said.

Hours later on the same day, at about 9pm, a 24-year-old woman in Rabie Village, Wells Estate is alleged to have touched an illegal connection while crouching and died after she was electrocuted. Beetge said an inquest docket was opened and being investigated by Swartkops police. “On Sunday, April 21, 2024, at about 4.30am friends were walking through an open space in Auburn Street in Booysens Park when an 18-year-old girl allegedly stepped on an illegal connection and was electrocuted to death. One of the male friends attempted to help her, but after he was also shocked, he moved away. An inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Chatty,” Beetge said.