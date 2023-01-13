Illegal mining: Limpopo cops seize truckload of chrome worth R500 000, and arrest driver

Pretoria – Officers from the Limpopo Highway Patrol team have arrested a 38-year-old man, and seized chrome with an estimated street value of R500 000. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday night, while he was travelling along the R37 Road next to Atok in the Apel policing precinct outside Burgersfort.

“The members (police officers) were performing normal patrol duties when they noticed an overloaded tipper truck travelling in the direction of Burgersfort, at about 11pm. The truck was stopped and pulled off the road,” Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “The driver was questioned about the load, and he informed the police that he was transporting chrome that was allegedly gathered by illegal miners at a mine in Atok.” Police in Limpopo have seized a truck which was delivering illegally mined chrome valued at R500 000. Picture: SAPS The driver was “immediately” arrested and the truck was confiscated by police.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court (on) Friday 13 January 2023 facing a charge of unlawful possession of precious metals (chrome).” Ledwaba said police investigations into the case continue. Police in Limpopo have seized a truck which was delivering illegally mined chrome valued at R500 000. Photo: SAPS On Sunday, police in Limpopo said eight suspected illegal chrome miners died after they were trapped underground at Ga-Maroga.

The alleged illegal miners were trapped underground from Friday until Saturday night. “One South African, three Mozambicans and four Zimbabweans were allegedly busy with illegal mining activities when the water coming from heavy rains that fell in the area apparently pushed the soil that blocked the only point they were using for entry and exit. They then apparently suffocated,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “The police were called last night (Saturday) and on arrival they reportedly found that the local community members had already dug a hole and gained access to the miners and that they had already started retrieving the bodies.”

