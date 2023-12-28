Intruder raped 84-year-old woman, before he fell asleep in her home

An 84-year-old Limpopo woman was raped by an unknown perpetrator who broke into her home in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at around 1am.
Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident took place in Mookgopong.
“Reports indicate that the 84-year-old victim was asleep when the intruder gained access into her house through a window and raped her. The suspect allegedly fell asleep afterwards and the victim managed to escape and seek help from the neighbours,” said Mashaba.
The neighbours, according to police, promptly responded but the perpetrator managed to flee from the scene.
In the aftermath, police and medical emergency services were alerted. The octogenarian was transported to hospital for medical treatment.
Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said she is “appalled and deeply saddened” by incident of gender-based violence perpetrated against an elderly woman.
"This abhorrent incident does not reflect the values of our community, and we vehemently denounce any form of violence, especially against vulnerable members of society. Our commitment to the safety and well-being of every resident remains unwavering," said Hadebe.
"We urge anyone with information related to this crime to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations.”
Police have opened a case of rape and house breaking. The case was transferred to the Modimolle family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit for further investigation.
“Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Helray Mmola on 082 319 9465, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App,” the police appealed.
IOL