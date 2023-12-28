Intruder raped 84-year-old woman, before he fell asleep in her home

An 84-year-old Limpopo woman was raped by an unknown perpetrator who broke into her home in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at around 1am. Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident took place in Mookgopong.

“Reports indicate that the 84-year-old victim was asleep when the intruder gained access into her house through a window and raped her. The suspect allegedly fell asleep afterwards and the victim managed to escape and seek help from the neighbours,” said Mashaba. The neighbours, according to police, promptly responded but the perpetrator managed to flee from the scene. When police arrived at the scene, the intruder had fled. File Picture In the aftermath, police and medical emergency services were alerted. The octogenarian was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said she is “appalled and deeply saddened” by incident of gender-based violence perpetrated against an elderly woman. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS "This abhorrent incident does not reflect the values of our community, and we vehemently denounce any form of violence, especially against vulnerable members of society. Our commitment to the safety and well-being of every resident remains unwavering," said Hadebe. "We urge anyone with information related to this crime to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations.”