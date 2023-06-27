Ipid in murder probe after off-duty SAPS cop allegedly guns down JMPD officer in Braamfontein club shooting

Pretoria - The police watchdog, the Independent Investigative Police Directorate (Ipid), has confirmed it is investigating a case of murder after a SAPS police officer allegedly gunned down a JMPD officer during an altercation outside a Braamfontein night club. Speaking to IOL, Ipid spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

“The matter is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this point,” he said. Raburabu said the officer being investigated is a Constable stationed at Parkview police station. “His details can't be released because the matter is still under investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, confirmed that the deceased was a member of the JMPD. “We are aware of the incident and we must also state that the member was acting in his personal capacity during the incident, and the matter is now subject to SAPS and Ipid investigation. “We will wait for the final outcome of the report,” he said.

It is understood the men, who were both off duty, were involved in an altercation when shots were fired, leaving one of them dead. In a video circulating on social media, a man who is believed to be the metro police officer, is seen brandishing a gun and threatening the man inside a vehicle. Additionally, the armed man can be seen attempting to assault the other man by removing him from the driver's seat.