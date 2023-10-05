Items worth R100,000 stolen as brave Musina farmer exchanges gunfire with armed robbers on his property

Police in the border town of Musina, in the Vhembe District of Limpopo have been instructed to mobilise maximum resources to track a group of robbers who stole valuable items at a farm in the area. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe made the instruction after robbers made off with items worth over R100,000 from a farmhouse on Tuesday night.

"Two employees were in their farm house, not far from the farm owner's house, when the armed suspects intruded into their house and suddenly pointed them with firearms," according to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The intruders forcefully took the farmworkers to the house of the farm owner, who was not present. At the farm owner's house, the intruders used a grinder to open the safe and they also ransacked the premises, stealing several items including two pellet guns, one shotgun, mattresses, clothes, a bag, blankets, and cellphones.

“They apparently loaded the stolen goods into the farm owner's vehicle, a Mahindra bakkie with a trailer that was parked in the yard,” said Ledwaba. “When the suspects were about to flee, the owner arrived with another vehicle and confronted them. A shootout ensued, and suspects bumped the (farm) owner's vehicle. The suspects alighted from the Mahindra and fled on foot.” Police were immediately notified about the incident and a case of business robbery was opened. A manhunt has also been launched for the intruders.