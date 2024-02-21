Jail time for Nedbank employee who helped herself to R5.3 million

A Cape Town woman, who was employed by Nedbank, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraud after pocketing R5.3 million from the bank nine years ago. The woman played Russian roulette with the funds, which were taken from a general ledger bank account at Nedbank.

The Nedbank Investment Management employee, Dolene Harrison, 49, was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment in the Cape Town Regional Court. The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said Harrison was an administrator in the operations centre and internal Nedbank suspense accounts for Investment Management in Nedbank. He said the fraud matter was brought to the attention of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team who investigated the crimes.

How the funds were siphoned Vukubi said between May 26, 2015, and November 2, 2015, the convicted fraudster illegally transferred funds from the general ledger account held at Nedbank to a suspense account held at the same bank. “Thereafter she transferred funds from the suspense account to various accounts held at Standard Bank, ABSA, and FNB to the value of R5.3 million,” Vukubi said. The head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato applauded the team for their thorough investigation and welcomed the sentencing handed down by the court after a lenghty investigation into this matter.

In a separate matter last week, a former Transnet employee has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State. A former Transnet employee has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State. [email protected]