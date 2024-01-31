Modack denies all charges against him in high court

Cape Town - Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and his group of co-accused have denied all the charges against them in the Western Cape High Court. The second day of the mammoth trial, which centres on the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, got under way yesterday, filled with commentary and courtroom antics.

Modack, along with others, is facing an array of charges that include the murder of Kinnear, a grenade attack on his home, money laundering, racketeering and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime (Poca) Act. Modack and three others remain unrepresented while the court awaits the appointment of Legal Aid representatives, but this did not deter the accused from stating his plea. During court proceedings, Judge Robert Henney said that while he was allowed to plead, he had to caution Modack against providing a plea explanation without a lawyer.

Modack, however, appeared confident as he pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Former AGU officer Ashley Tabisher dropped bombshells as he boldly denied playing any role in conspiring with Modack. According to the State, Tabisher, who has been slapped with corruption charges, is alleged to have conspired with affiliates of Modack to provide intel on the SAPS unit.

The former cop, who has continually declared his innocence, denied ever being a criminal and said: “The only gang I belonged to was the AGU, the Anti-Gang (Unit)”. He further said he was never led by Modack. “I had a leader, and that was General Lincoln, with second in charge Captain Stone, and not Modack, so I plead not guilty,” Tabisher said. Tabisher, who is also representing himself, had people in the courtroom laughing when he told the judge that speaking too much English gave him heartburn,