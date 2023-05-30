Jailed former ANC Northern Cape leader John Block embroiled in fresh tender fraud case

Cape Town - The embattled former ANC leader in the Northern Cape, John Block, is expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The 55-year-old former MEC of transport, roads, and public works in the province has been charged with fraud.

The provincial spokesperson of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Nomthandazo Mnisi, said it was alleged that in 2003, Block and his former head of department (HOD) awarded an R51 million contract for a mental health facility to a company that did not meet the stipulated requirements. “It is alleged that in 2003, Babereki Consulting Engineers CC was fraudulently awarded a… (contract), as a structural civil engineer as well as project manager, within the mental health hospital construction project. “During his tenure as a political head, the accused and the former HOD Ms Patience Mercia Mokhali appointed Babereki Consulting Engineers CC, whose director is Mr Tshegolekae Motaung, though the company did not meet the necessary requirements. The actual amount involved is approximately R51 million,” Mnisi said.

Block is serving a 15-year prison sentence after he was found guilty on charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud in 2015. After many unsuccessful court appeals, he started serving his prison sentence in 2018. The acting provincial head of the Hawks in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Prince Mashimbye, welcomed the arrest.