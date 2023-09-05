Jailed Standard Bank employee who stole over R1 million has her car forfeited to the State

A fraudster currently sitting behind bars will now have the vehicle she purchased with the proceeds of her crimes forfeited to the State. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation’s (known as the Hawks) Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and Priority Crime Specialised Investigation team has secured a forfeiture order by the Free State High Court sitting in Bloemfontein.

The order was granted against Thandeka Mlangeni, 35, and her boyfriend, Hopewell Mpanduli Daguma. Spokesperson for the Hawks in the Free State, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the order is in relation to a vehicle the couple purchased, using proceeds of the crime committed by the pair. Mlangeni, who was a Standard Bank teller in Harrismith, was convicted on money laundering charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) as well as contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

She opened a fraudulent bank card and transferred R1 million to a bank account belonging to her 34-year-old boyfriend. A further R51,000 was also withdrawn from the same victim’s account. The crime took place in January/February 2020.

Daguma is already serving a 15-year prison sentence, which he received on April 15, 2021. Mlangeni was sentenced to an effective 10 years in prison in May. While the criminal trial may have ended, the Hawks’ investigation revealed a 2017 model Ford Figo was purchased with the money stolen by Mlangeni.