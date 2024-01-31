Jealous cop gets wholly suspended sentence after assaulting ex-lover and her friend

The Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court has sentenced police sergeant Daniel Petrus Malukazi, 44, to a wholly suspended fine of R3,000, or six months imprisonment after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-lover and her friend. Investigations done by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) led to the sentencing of the police officer after he was convicted on two counts of assault.

“The sentence is wholly suspended for a period of three years, on condition that Sergeant Malukazi, who was stationed at Park Road police station, is not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension,” said Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping. Malukazi assaulted his former lover Refilwe Moqolo and her friend, accusing them of being in a romantic relationship. Sergeant Daniel Petrus Malukazi, was fined R3,000, or six months imprisonment - wholly suspended - after he assaulted his ex-lover and her friend. File Picture “On 13 February 2023, Refilwe Moqolo, 39, was standing outside her place of residence chatting to her friend, Tshepo Leota, 45, who was sitting in the car,” said Shuping.

“Sergeant Malukazi came and stopped his car behind Leota's car. He accused Leota of being in a romantic relationship with Moqolo. He insulted and assaulted both Leota and Moqolo.” The incident was reported to Ipid, and the investigations led to Sergeant Malukazi being charged on two counts of assault. “He was found guilty on both counts and sentenced to a fine of R3,000 or six months imprisonment, wholly suspended,” said Shuping.