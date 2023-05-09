Cape Town - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested five male suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and dealings in dagga in Ivory Park. The JMPD K9 Unit and SAPS received information about suspects that were dealing in dagga at Ivory Park, and the information further alluded that the dagga was being sold to schoolchildren.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the officers followed up on the information, and one male suspect was observed selling dagga to two schoolboys in full school uniform. The officers immediately apprehended the suspect. "The suspect was interrogated and he led the officers to a room in the premises where he resides. Four other male suspects were found in the room packaging the dagga. "The officers searched the suspects' room. Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as dagga with an estimated street value of R170 000 were recovered," Fihla said.