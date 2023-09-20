Julius Malema wants charges dropped, says there’s no evidence that he fired a gun at EFF celebrations

Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema wants the charges against him for allegedly firing a gun during his party’s birthday celebrations in 2018 dropped. The charges stem from the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations where Malema was captured on camera firing a rifle at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Malema has been appearing in the East London Magistrate's Court alongside bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman. The pair now want the charges dropped due to lack of evidence. EFF spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo said they are hopeful of a positive outcome, pending the application to have the charges dismissed.

The alleged shooting was largely circulated via social media, where he appeared with a rifle and allegedly discharged several shots skyward. The matter continues in court. It seems that the court case is starting promptly, this after Malema last week slammed presiding magistrate, Twanet Olivier, for being late.

"We've been here for five years. She's never early in this court, and no one has ever written an article about that. She's not above the law; she's not the law. She has a duty to respect us," Malema said. This led to Olivier committing to be on time for future appearances. Meanwhile, Malema’s legal woes continue. Malema may also face charges for animal cruelty from the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) after a video allegedly depicting showing the intended slaughter of an animal at a farm in Magaliesberg, went viral.