‘Kidnapped’ technician found, hijacked City Power Toyota Hilux stripped

The ‘kidnapped’ City Power technician who went missing after an armed hijacking ordeal in Lenasia has been found safe, while the council-owned Toyota Hilux which was hijacked has also been recovered, but has been severely stripped. Three City Power technicians came under attack on Wednesday, leading to one of them supposedly being kidnapped by the hijackers during the ordeal.

IOL News understands the employees were reporting the matter to the SA Police Service (SAPS) around Thursday midday, after they were too traumatised to open a case on Wednesday. This, after the SAPS said on Thursday morning that a criminal case had not been registered for investigation. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena also backtracked on the issue of the technician getting ‘kidnapped’, saying the technician actually escaped on foot during the hijacking, unbeknown to the other colleagues who thought he had been kidnapped in the drama.

“The City Power technician has been found, unharmed, and is receiving counselling, following the traumatic experience he suffered from the hijacking,” said Mangena. “The local power utility cannot provide further details surrounding the matter as it is now a case handled by the police. “City Power can, however, inform the public that initial reports on the matter suggested that the employee was kidnapped, as due the confusion and panic caused by the distressing events, the two technicians presumed that their colleague was taken by the hijackers as they could not locate him after the incident,” said Mangena.

The hijacked Toyota Hilux with registration LG 82 DB - GP was found stripped near the Kokotela settlement in Lawley. “City Power would like to thank the community of Lenasia South Ext 4 for the partnership while working on resolving this issue. “The battle against such criminal acts can be won when communities join forces with City Power and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

This incident follows quickly after two people were shot dead in front of scores of learners during a charity drive in Lehae, near Lenasia, earlier this week. In that incident, Rand Water executive, Teboho Joala and his bodyguard were shot dead, while Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu was wounded after being shot in the shoulder. Also at the weekend, the Joburg Emergency Management Services sent a warning to members of the public after three firefighters were pelted with stones while responding to a fire in Eldorado Park. They warned they would withdraw their services in areas that were hostile to employees.