Killer to spend life behind bars after admitting to murdering Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced for the murder of Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt. Simxolele Zitshu admitted to killing Schmidt by stabbing her several times and, following a plea deal with the State, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. It was also revealed in court how Zitshu sold Schmidt’s phone for R600.

Zitshu was also handed down an eight-year sentence for housebreaking with intent to steal and 20 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The sentences will run concurrently. Schmidt, a well-known physiotherapist, was brutally stabbed during a home invasion in her Richmond Hill home in the early hours of Women’s Day. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her aid and found her severely injured.

Schmidt died on arrival in hospital from several stab wounds. Less than 24 hours after the murder, swift action by Humewood SA Police Service resulted in the arrest of Zitshu. Schmidt, who was an Iron Man athlete, has been described as a dynamic and excellent physiotherapist, an animal lover, and a supporter of the sick.