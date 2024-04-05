KPMG assures approved bursaries unaffected despite employee embezzling R16.5m meant for students

Accounting firm KPMG said that despite losing over R16 million meant for students, approved bursars have not been impacted and they have honoured all commitments. This comes after the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as Hawks, arrested a 32-year-old Johannesburg man on charges of theft, fraud, and money laundering of R16.5 million which was meant for bursary recipients.

The accused, Fidelis Moema, was arrested on Tuesday after he handed himself over to Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team. It is alleged that Moema diverted millions of funds, intended to sponsor the education of deserving students, to companies associated with his friends. Moema held the position of a bursary specialist at KPMG during this period. The funds were then allegedly channelled back to Moema.

In a statement released on Friday, the auditing firm said that it dismissed Moema on November 11 2022 following a stringent disciplinary process related to non-compliance with firm policies. “Subsequent to his dismissal, KPMG identified potential fraud committed by Mr Moema and immediately initiated an internal forensic investigation. This investigation uncovered fraudulent behaviour related to bursary funds and as a result, we reported the matter to the relevant law enforcement authorities in February 2023,” the firm said. During the investigation, KPMG said that it identified that Moema was allegedly colluding with external parties and no other parties within the firm were identified.

“While KPMG had internal controls in place to mitigate such issues, the forensic investigation performed identified improvements and additional measures of control have been implemented since discovery of this issue.” Regarding approved bursaries, KPMG said they were not impacted and they have honoured all their commitments. “The bursary programme will continue to support students in enhancing the profession. The most disappointing aspect of this situation is the lost opportunity to assist additional students.”

Meanwhile, KPMG CEO Ignatius Sehoole, added that the company takes a zero-tolerance approach to unethical behaviour. “Any person found to be involved in it will be dealt with. I remain firm in this endeavour and as a firm we continue to drive an agenda underpinned by ethics and accountability,” said Sehoole. Moema made his first court appearance at the Palm Ridge Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.