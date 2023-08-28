KwaZulu-Natal cop accused of killing girlfriend pregnant with triplets to bid for bail

A 48-year-old policeman accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend made a second appearance in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Sergeant Mbuyiseni Gema is accused of killing his girlfriend Busisiwe Mathembi Ngcobo, 34, in the eHlanzeni area.

Ngcobo was on her way to deliver her babies when she was brutally killed and her body dumped 1.4 kilometres from her home. Initially it was reported that she was pregnant with twins, however, following her death, it was revealed that Ngubo was in fact pregnant with triplet boys. Gema is expected to made a bid for bail this week.

National Prosecuting Authority Natasha Kara said the State intends opposing the bail application. Robbie Raburabu spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said in addition to murder Gema may face further charges of dealing in dagga, after a stash of dagga and other exhibits were found at his home after his arrest. In another murder, a security guard is expected to appear in court on Monday for the murders of two Umgababa women.

Zanele Doris Mbuso, 61, and Monica Sophia Xulu, 81, were reported missing on Women’s Day. Their bodies were later found in a shallow grave. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said information at the time of their disappearance indicated that the two were last seen in an e-hailing vehicle from their workplace at eThembeni Crèche.