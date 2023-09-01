KwaZulu-Natal cop shot dead while changing a tyre on the N2 near Scottburgh

A 23-year-old off-duty policeman was shot dead on the N2 highway while changing a tyre near Scottburgh Mall on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. The incident took place on Thursday night at around 10pm.

Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the police member was fatally shot when he was trying to change a tyre alongside the road. The policeman has been identified as Jarius Joshua Govender. Mhlongo said two cell phones were taken and that no arrests have been made at this stage.

A case of murder is being investigated by the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation. According to information, the policeman and his girlfriend, who is also a cop, had been travelling to Durban in separate cars when the girlfriend’s car tyre burst. They stopped to change the tyre and were approached by two gun-toting robbers who demanded cellphones and valuables.

It is believed a scuffle ensued and the policeman was shot twice and died on the scene. He was stationed at Public Order Policing at the Port Shepstone police station. Last month, in a similar incident, a man was killed on the N2 near the Tugela Bridge after his car broke down.

Dylan Meyrick, from IPSS Rescue, commented on that incident, describing how their team responded to a call for assistance on the N2 Tugela Bridge, where a driver, found unresponsive by his work colleagues, had reportedly pulled over due to a flat tyre. "Upon arrival, he was found to be unresponsive next to his vehicle. "The driver was assessed by IPSS Medical and was found to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was sadly declared deceased at the scene," Meyrick said.