Motorist found dead on N2 near Tugela, following car breakdown: latest in series of attacks

Another man has been found dead with a gunshot wound on the N2 near Tugela, following his car breaking down on Wednesday afternoon. This follows a series of similar incidents on the N2 where motorists have been attacked after either breaking down or encountering rocks placed on the road.

This incident occurs just days after a man was stabbed in the chest near the Spaghetti Junction. The victim had been forced to stop after rocks on the road led him to crash into the barrier. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Tragically, some victims of these attacks have lost their lives, leading emergency workers to warn against night driving in certain parts of the N2.

Dylan Meyrick, from IPSS Rescue, commented on the latest incident. He described how their team responded to a call for assistance on the N2 Tugela Bridge, where a driver, found unresponsive by his work colleagues, had reportedly pulled over due to a flat tyre. "Upon arrival, he was found to be unresponsive next to his vehicle," Meyrick said. "The driver was assessed by IPSS Medical and was found to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was sadly declared deceased at the scene." The cause of the shooting remains unclear, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) is currently investigating the matter.