KwaZulu-Natal man shot dead in front of his one-year-old daughter

A Stanger father was shot dead in the presence of his one-year-old daughter, paramedics said on Monday. This incident comes in the midst of a number of shooting incidents recently in KwaZulu-Natal.

This incident took place on King Shaka Street in the Stanger area just after lunch on Sunday afternoon. According to IPSS Medical Rescue the family's routine drive through town turned into a nightmare. “According to eyewitnesses, another car pulled up alongside and unleashed a hail of bullets, forcing the family's vehicle to collide with parked cars on the opposite side of the road,” spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said.

“Tragically, the husband, who was behind the wheel, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The wife, on the other hand, endured multiple gunshot wounds and was in a serious condition.” Meyrick said IPSS Medical advanced life support paramedics stabilised the mother at the scene before transporting her to a nearby facility for further care. “Thankfully, their young baby emerged from the ordeal unharmed.”

On Monday morning, Meyrick said the wife had been discharged from hospital. “Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the deceased during this difficult time.” He said the motive for the shooting would be subject to an investigation by the SA Police Services who were on scene.

In another incident, a 23-year-old policeman was shot dead while changing the tyre on the N2 near the Scottburgh Mall on the KZN South Coast. The policeman and his girlfriend who were travelling in separate car had experienced car trouble and stopped to change a tyre. Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the police member was fatally shot when he was trying to change a tyre alongside the road.