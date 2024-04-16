KZN cash guard in court for allegedly stealing R26,000 from a client he has been transporting cash for

A KwaZulu-Natal security guard has been arrested in connection with the theft of a portion of the money he was hired to transport for a client. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the 33-year-old security guard collected R209,500.00 on April 11 from an Ulundi-based client.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said he allegedly did not hand over all the cash to the cash volt. “The client enquired about the collected cash and an internal investigation was conducted. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the receipt book was tampered with and a case of theft was reported at Richards Bay police station.”

He said Hawks members were alerted and the suspect was identified. “A search warrant was obtained and executed on Monday, April 15. “During the search in the suspect’s residence an amount of R26,000.00 was found.

“He was placed under arrest and charged accordingly.” The security guard is expected to make his first appearance in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest and applauded the members for the good work.