SBV guard in court for allegedly pocketing cash meant for ATMs

A SBV Services security officer has landed in hot water after he allegedly stole money meant for ATMs in the Free State. Lehlohonolo Rankuoatsana, 39, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, December 6, for the alleged theft of R570,000 which he was supposed to load at different ATMs in the Bloemfontein area.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said this was Rankuoatsana’s second appearance following his arrested on November 30. “It is alleged that during the period between June 26, 2022, and July 15, 2022, Rankuoatsana was responsible for dispensing money to different ATMs on behalf of SBV. Days later, he reported off-sick from work. “It was during his absence that cash shortages were identified. Several banks, who are clients of SBV, reported that their cash machines were running short of money under mysterious circumstances,” Mohobeleli said.

The company launched an internal investigation which led to the involvement of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team. Mohobeleli said the Hawks wasted no time in gathering evidence against the security officer and bringing a docket before the court. On November 30, they obtained a warrant for his arrest.