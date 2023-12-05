DNA and fingerprints collected after break-in at DPP offices in Bloemfontein

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Free State says police have collected DNA and fingerprint samples after a recent burglary at its Bloemfontein offices, where four laptops and voice recorders were stolen. The break-in at the DPP’s office took place on Monday, where the criminals also managed to gain access to the offices of the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP) and personal assistant’s offices.

The acting spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Free State, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said four laptops and voice recorders were stolen. “Even though these criminals managed to break into this central nerve of prosecutions in the province, the citizenry of the Republic and the Free State province can rest assured that no sensitive information, dockets, or files were taken, as they are not stored in these offices, but have a secured area where they are safely secured and kept safe,” Senokoatsane said. The DPP’s office expressed its gratitude to the South African Police Service (SAPS) who reacted promptly to the crime scene and swiftly kicked off its investigations.

At the scene, forensics, intelligence and investigators were on the scene in no time. It said DNA and fingerprints were collected at the scene and sent to the SAPS Forensic Laboratory for analysis. The NPA said it was shocked, disturbed, and disdained by this cowardly act, but added that the break-in would not discourage it from continuing to prosecute cases without fear, favour or prejudice.

“The security at the NPA offices is taken seriously, as these offices always have 24-hour security warm bodies, seven days a week. This break-in, which is an isolated case, does not render the security at these important prosecutorial offices as not being taken seriously. A case has been opened with the South African Police Service and a docket has been registered. “Investigations that are led by the SAPS are continuing in this matter. Members of the community who might have information regarding this matter are encouraged to provide the information to their nearest police stations or Hawks Offices in Bloemfontein,” Senokoatsane said. [email protected]