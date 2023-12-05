Free State police search for kidnapper after missing teen’s body found in field

As the country commemorates 16 Days of Activism Against Violence on Women and Children, a Free State family is mourning the loss of their teenage daughter. Sixteen-year-old Machaka Radebe's body was discovered in an open field in Bloemspruit in the Free State in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to police, Machaka was last seen by her brother on Saturday at midday. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, said the siblings were asleep at their home in Rocklands and when her brother woke up, he noticed that Machaka was not in her bedroom. "He tried to call her but her mobile phone was answered by an unknown male demanding cash or his sister will die," Kareli said.

Kareli said the brother called his mother and they reported the matter at the Kagisanong police station where a case of kidnapping was opened. Police are appealing for information that can assist in the investigation into Machaka's murder. They are urged to contact Colonel Bolsiek on 082 466 8530.