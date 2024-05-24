KZN kidnapping: Police arrest four people, human remains found

Four people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two men in KwaDukuza, north of Durban. The men were reported having gone missing on April 27, 2024.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said: “Investigations revealed that the two men were last seen on April 23, 2024 at the premises of a certain private company, and having followed several leads, police arrested the four suspects on May 23, 2024.” Netshiunda said it is alleged the suspects were the last persons to be seen with the missing men. “Further investigations led the police to a secluded area in New Guelderland, where human remains were found.

“The recovered human remains will be subjected to DNA testing to ascertain if they belong to the men who were reported missing.” Police said vehicles which were allegedly used during the disappearance of the two men were also found and seized. Netshiunda said the four suspects will line up in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In another incident this week, the Directorate for Priority Investigations (known as the Hawks) made a breakthrough in the case of kidnapping on the KZN South Coast. It is alleged two Bangladeshi nationals were kidnapped in separate incidents, and released only on demand of a ransom payment. In one instance, the suspect allegedly demanded R800,000 for the first victim, while R500,000 was demanded for the second victim.