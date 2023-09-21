KZN police cracks down on drug dealers: Another foreign national nabbed with R100,000 crystal meth

KwaZulu-Natal police are hot on the heels of suspected drugs dealers this week. In less than 24 hours, four foreign nationals were arrested for drug dealing.

In the most recent incident, police said an intelligence-led operation conducted by police officers from the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit pounced on a place in Gillespie Street in the Durban Point area. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a foreign national was arrested after he was found in possession of methcathinone and crystal meth with an estimated street value of over R100,000. “Further intelligence led police officers to a block of flats in Point where cocaine powder and more methcathinone, also estimated to a street value of over R100 000 were found abandoned.”

Netshiunda said investigations to locate the possible owner of the illegal drugs are under way. The 39-year-old suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court facing charges of illegal possession and dealing in drugs. In another incident, three foreign nationals were arrested on Tuesday in the KwaDukuza for possession and dealing in drugs.

The suspects were nabbed during ‘Operation Umiyane’. “Intelligence was gathered about a man who was selling drugs within the KwaDukuza policing precinct. “The information was operationalised and a 25-year-old foreign national was cornered and arrested at his home in Newtown.

“He was found in possession of an assortment of drugs including crack cocaine, mandrax, kat wrappings and pure cocaine estimated to a street value of just over R100 000.” Two more foreign national, aged 23 and 36, were nabbed in Glenhills Drive, KwaDukuza and Russel Street in Newtown, respectively on suspicion of drug dealing. “A search at the suspects residences led to the recovery of rock cocaine estimated to a street value of several thousands of rand,” said Netshiunda.