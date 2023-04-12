Suspected drug dealers bust in Durban North with R1.6 million worth of drugs, firearms and cash

Durban - Two suspected drug dealers were arrested on Wednesday at a residence on Laughton Drive in the Glenashley area of Durban North after a sheriff had gone to the property. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine, pink crystals, six firearms and firearm parts as well a large sum of money.

Netshiunda said a sheriff had gone to the premises to attach certain items within the property and after he identified himself, the suspects refused to open the gate. He said the suspects reportedly started loading bags into a vehicle. Upon realising that one of the suspects was armed, the sheriff notified the police, who responded swiftly, he said.

“During a subsequent search of a vehicle, police found suspected drugs stashed inside a bag, one rifle, two automatic shotguns, two pistols, a home-made pistol, several ammunition of various calibre, as well as firearms parts. The recovered drugs have an estimated street value of R1 600 000,” said Netshiunda. Netshiunda said the suspects were also found in possession of six passports of different nationalities. “The two suspects, aged 45 and 75 years old, will appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of dealing in drugs and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” he said.

Police said the arrest was made thanks to their quick response. Drugs with a street value of R1.6 million were seized in Durban North on Wednesday and two suspected drug dealers arrested. Firearms and cash were also seized. Picture: SAPS