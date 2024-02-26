KZN police dismiss reports that murder suspects arrested in eSwatini are linked to AKA’s murder

KwaZulu-Natal police have dismissed reports that two suspects who were arrested in eSwatini were linked to the shooting and murder of award-winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, who was gunned down in Durban. The iconic musician was shot dead, together with his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, on February 10, 2023, outside the Wish Restaurant on Florida Road, Durban.

On Monday, there were reports suggesting that suspects linked to the murder were arrested in eSwatini and are waiting to be extradited to South Africa. However, KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi dismissed these reports. He said that any developments regarding the murder case will first be communicated with the concerned families as well as the media. “Investigations into this particular matter is at a sensitive stage and the police do not wish to communicate any information that may comprise the investigation process. The AKA and Tibs murder case is a complex one and there was and still are tons of evidential information to be analysed and processed.

“This is a prosecution-led investigation and when the police have tied all the loose ends and covered all the loopholes, an announcement into the investigation and the progress thereof will be communicated,” said Mkhwanazi. Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi admitted that there were two murder suspects who were arrested and waiting to be extradited back to the country. According to Mkhwanazi, the suspects were linked to an attempted murder and murder case where a passenger was shot and killed, while the driver survived and managed to drive to the nearest petrol station.

Mkhwananzi said the shooting incident happened in Berea, Johannesburg on March 6, 2023. When AKA was gunned down, it had been his first trip to Durban since the death of his then fiancé, Anele Tembe, who died in mysterious circumstances when she fell from the tenth floor of a Cape Town hotel. Tembe’s death was believed to be death by suicide, but at her funeral in April 2021, her family, through her father Moses, said she was not suicidal and neither had she died from suicide.