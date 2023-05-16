KZN police dispute reports that gun linked to AKA’s murder was found in Durban

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have slammed media reports alleging that a firearm supposedly used in the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes has been found. IOL reported that a source close to the investigation and not authorised to speak to the media alleged that the gun was recovered in uMlazi, south of Durban, at the weekend.

Ballistics have confirmed that the 9mm pistol was positively linked to the shooting incident that claimed the lives of Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. It is understood that a man in his twenties has been arrested. However, according to another source, the gun was for hire. Police have meanwhile said the reports are unfounded.

“Some media houses, who clearly seem hell-bent to botch any police endeavours in finding the killers and bring justice to the families of the victims, have started the day on Tuesday morning with unsubstantiated rumours and malicious allegations about the recovery of the so-called murder weapon. This insensitive, unethical and inconsiderate reporting has a great potential of arming the persons of interests with ammunition to further complicate the police’s progress into the matter. “Moreover, allegations of this nature also put the investigating team under undue pressure and endangers their lives," said provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. He appealed to members of the media to respect the process of investigation, to refrain from publishing unfounded allegations and speculations, and to realise the unintended consequences of their actions.

“Police are making good progress into the investigation and when the time is right the public will be informed accordingly. “Journalists are also advised against formulating uncorroborated allegations for the sole reason of triggering a reaction or solicit commentary from the police. The zeal to break the story should never surpass the responsibility to report truthfully and ethically,” Netshiunda said. In March, four men arrested in Belhar were allegedly linked to AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban on Friday, February 10.

Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA) Archives Three men were released and only one, Siphamandla Ngcobo, appeared in court on an unrelated charge. According to the charge sheet, Ngcobo allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot outside Joe Kools in North Beach in January this year.

He has a previous conviction on a raft of charges including murder and robbery and was out on parole at the time of his arrest.