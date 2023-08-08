KZN Transport MEC calls for urgent probe after six pupils killed in bus crash

A school trip to Durban ended in tragedy for Mchitheki Secondary School pupils after the bus they were travelling overturned, claiming six lives. The accident took place on R618 near Hluhluwe Umfolozi Game Reserve at around 8 am.

The KZN Education Department said the Grade 10 and 11 pupils from Mchitheki Secondary School were headed to Durban on an educational tour. The KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, has called for an urgent investigation into the possible cause of the crash. In a statement, the transport department said it is alleged that the bus driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle after failing to negotiate a bend.

The injured passengers were taken to KwaHlabisa Hospital. Hlomuka called on learner transport operators to be extra vigilant and exercise maximum caution. “It is disheartening to hear of the death of these learners. At this point, we have directed the police and Road Traffic Inspectorate to speedily investigate the cause of the accident. Where action needs to be taken, we will not hesitate.”