A KwaZulu-Natal woman who was found guilty of killing her older sister, who was a police officer, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Bongeka Somani, 43, was found guilty of of her sister Sergeant Nokuthula Somani in the Scottburgh Regional Court.

The 55-year-old was shot dead while seated in the lounge of her Umzimkhulu in April 2022. Provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as Hawks) Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said Sergeant Somani was stationed at Umzimkhulu police station an had been off-duty on the day she was murdered. “She was sitting in the lounge at her Umzimkhulu home when two suspects entered the house and shot her multiple times. The suspects fled the scene on foot and she died at the scene.”

Mhlongo said investigations by the Hawks led to the arrest of 25-year-old Siyabulela Mbhele in July last year. Mbhele was sentenced to 22 years for his part in the killing in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in August last year. Mbhele told police that he was contacted by a traditional healer and was tasked with finding a hitman. They were promised R60,000 for murdering the officer.