Lauren Dickason, found guilty of killing her three daughters, may be sentenced in March

Lauren Dickason, the South African woman found guilty of killing her three young daughters weeks after emigrating to New Zealand, may be sentenced in March. The 42-year-old was found guilty in August 2023 for the murders of her daughters, six-year-old Lianè, and two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla, and was due to be sentenced in December.

The three girls were killed on September 16, 2021. According to New Zealand Herald, the matter returned to court this week, with a new date scheduled for March 20. They reported that there was a phone conference between the judge and lawyers and that the new date was set.

Dickason was not present in court. In October, Dickason penned a heartfelt letter to her supporters. “Thank you to everybody for your love and support during this difficult time. I did this painting to commemorate the girls passing on September 16,” she said.

“These were also bears that were made with the children’s clothing and have their names embroided on the feet.” During the four-week trial that gripped the world, Dickason admitted to killing her daughters. She pleaded not guilty to charges of murder by reason of insanity.

But 11 out of 12 jurors found Lauren guilty of three counts of murder. The prosecution said that Lauren acted out of anger the night she killed her children and that she snapped due to built-up frustration. But the defence argued that Lauren was mentally unwell and did not recover from post-partum depression after the birth of her children.