Learner, 18, caught in the act while allegedly raping 14-year-old girl

An 18-year-old pupil is set to appear before Bolobedu Magistrate's Court outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, after he was arrested on allegations that he raped a 14-year-old fellow learner. The alleged rape ordeal happened on Saturday night, at Mookgo village under the Mokwakwaila policing area.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect was caught in the act when the mother went looking for the daughter after she did not come back home. “The victim's mother with the assistance of a male community member went out to look for the victim after she failed to return home. “While passing a certain house, the pair heard someone screaming and they immediately entered the yard,” said Ledwaba.

The mother and the man accompanying her peeped through the window and saw the 18-year-old boy naked, and they found the 14-year-old girl crying hysterically. “The suspect fled the scene and the victim explained that she met the suspect on the street and he dragged her to his residence while assaulting her. Upon arrival, he repeatedly raped her,” said Ledwaba. Police opened a case of rape and immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Police said the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident. Meanwhile, Limpopo’s provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has expressed “shock” over the incident. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS “The law must deal harshly with perpetrators of gender-based violence so that our children can be safe in the streets without fear of being violated,” said Hadebe.