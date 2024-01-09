Lesotho nationals remanded in custody after being found with loaded firearms in North West

Two accused men, Tshotleko Ranko, 24, and Thabo Mothai, 22, were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The duo appeared in court on Monday following their arrest by members of Stilfontein Public Order Police Unit on Saturday, in Kanana, near Orkney.

"The members were on patrol when they spotted two men sitting in a car. The pair got out of the car immediately when the police advanced and one of them put a firearm on the roof of the car, but was arrested while trying to run away," said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. "Although the other ran away, his freedom was short-lived, following his arrest. The police searched him and found a firearm and ammunition in his possession. Thus, both men were placed under arrest." Mokgwabone said the accused men, both Lesotho nationals, will appear before the same court on January 18.

Meanwhile, North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has applauded police officers who arrested the duo "for their attentiveness which led to the confiscation of the firearms that are used to commit serious and violent crimes".